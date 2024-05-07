0.19.0.4 - Bugfixes & Perf Improvements

There have been a few stealth bugfix releases over the last couple of days. Today's is a little bigger. This list includes all bugfixes shipped after the Autopilot update, including today's.

Fix performance regression when you buy many military upgrades at one time (this bug caused the game to hang briefly when doing this).

Fix a bug where sometimes modifying the upgrade loadout wouldn't actually affect things.

Fix regression where the little colored circles above tabs weren't appearing in the recent big update.

Fix the way scroll arrows are displayed in automation customization, and show more ships on the same screen in fleet loadout customization screen.

Fix longstanding bug where military tab would show 0% push in some situations when actually it was still calculating the push %.

Fix automation bug where insight upgrades wouldn't show a plan at all until suddenly you had enough insight and then they would.

Push logic is now much more efficient in the common case, but also can be really aggressive about testing higher levels if you just beat your current max level.

Push logic also didn't consistently push on prestige, sometimes it just wouldn't. Now it should consistently push with every prestige.

Offline calculations are now a lot smarter about being efficient. In some cases before they would repeatedly re-simulate a new battle too frequently which made it take nearly forever to catch up.

Fix bug where automation that was supposed to only build things in the battle tab would also build things in the military tab.

Fix bug where on very high levels, enemy ships could spawn with infinite stats.

Performance improvement when gaining many levels at once, such as when a very late game save prestiges.