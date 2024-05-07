 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 7 May 2024

0.19.0.4 - Bugfixes & Perf Improvements

0.19.0.4 - Bugfixes & Perf Improvements

Last edited 7 May 2024

There have been a few stealth bugfix releases over the last couple of days. Today's is a little bigger. This list includes all bugfixes shipped after the Autopilot update, including today's.

  • Fix performance regression when you buy many military upgrades at one time (this bug caused the game to hang briefly when doing this).
  • Fix a bug where sometimes modifying the upgrade loadout wouldn't actually affect things.
  • Fix regression where the little colored circles above tabs weren't appearing in the recent big update.
  • Fix the way scroll arrows are displayed in automation customization, and show more ships on the same screen in fleet loadout customization screen.
  • Fix longstanding bug where military tab would show 0% push in some situations when actually it was still calculating the push %.
  • Fix automation bug where insight upgrades wouldn't show a plan at all until suddenly you had enough insight and then they would.
  • Push logic is now much more efficient in the common case, but also can be really aggressive about testing higher levels if you just beat your current max level.
  • Push logic also didn't consistently push on prestige, sometimes it just wouldn't. Now it should consistently push with every prestige.
  • Offline calculations are now a lot smarter about being efficient. In some cases before they would repeatedly re-simulate a new battle too frequently which made it take nearly forever to catch up.
  • Fix bug where automation that was supposed to only build things in the battle tab would also build things in the military tab.
  • Fix bug where on very high levels, enemy ships could spawn with infinite stats.
  • Performance improvement when gaining many levels at once, such as when a very late game save prestiges.

