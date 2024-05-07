- Fixed an issue where the screen shake configuration could not be saved.
- Fixed a problem where there was a chance of getting stuck in the teleportation device in the final level.
- Fixed an issue where the underwater background in the final level's Nezumi battle did not have the giant octopus.
- Fixed a problem where YY could potentially cause an error when defeated under specific conditions.
- Adjusted the trigger range of the knockback laser in DG's first phase.
- Made adjustments to some Japanese text.
Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 7 May 2024
v1.0.0.7_20240507_1C update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update