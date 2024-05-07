 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 7 May 2024

v1.0.0.7_20240507_1C update

Share · View all patches · Build 14285115 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where the screen shake configuration could not be saved.
  2. Fixed a problem where there was a chance of getting stuck in the teleportation device in the final level.
  3. Fixed an issue where the underwater background in the final level's Nezumi battle did not have the giant octopus.
  4. Fixed a problem where YY could potentially cause an error when defeated under specific conditions.
  5. Adjusted the trigger range of the knockback laser in DG's first phase.
  6. Made adjustments to some Japanese text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link