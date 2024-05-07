《Star Leaping Story》FAQ

The official version of 'Star Leaping Story' is now available online! Here are some common questions about the game for your reference:
Q: What kind of game is this?
A: 'Star Leaping Story' is a 2D pixel-art precision platformer with jumping action. It tells a wonderful story set on a planet in the universe, where unique creatures exist. Players take on the role of the white-robed girl belonging to the space exploration team, embarking on an adventure to uncover the truth through various challenging levels. The game features a unique dash system to navigate through the levels.
Q: How long is the gameplay for the official version?
A: Playing through the story mode will take approximately 5 to 6 hours to complete. If you're new to this type of game, it might take a bit longer.
Q: Does the game support controller input?
A: The game was originally designed for keyboard input. We highly recommend playing with a keyboard! Controller input is also supported, but due to the analog-based dash mechanic, using a keyboard is recommended.
Q: Will there be a music package released for the game?
A: A music package is currently in preparation and will be available in the store, including all BGM from the game.
Q: Precision platformer games are usually challenging. How difficult is this game?
A: The difficulty curve of 'Star Leaping Story' gradually increases in the official version. With practice and perseverance, the game will become more manageable.
Q: Will the official version continue to receive level updates or support mods?
A: As the game is developed by a solo developer, new levels or mod support may be considered based on the game's future. However, we cannot guarantee this. We look forward to your participation!
Changed files in this update