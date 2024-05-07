《Star Leaping Story》FAQ

Share · View all patches · Build 14285066 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 08:46:15 UTC by Wendy

The official version of 'Star Leaping Story' is now available online! Here are some common questions about the game for your reference:

Q: What kind of game is this?

A: 'Star Leaping Story' is a 2D pixel-art precision platformer with jumping action. It tells a wonderful story set on a planet in the universe, where unique creatures exist. Players take on the role of the white-robed girl belonging to the space exploration team, embarking on an adventure to uncover the truth through various challenging levels. The game features a unique dash system to navigate through the levels.

Q: How long is the gameplay for the official version?

A: Playing through the story mode will take approximately 5 to 6 hours to complete. If you're new to this type of game, it might take a bit longer.

Q: Does the game support controller input?

A: The game was originally designed for keyboard input. We highly recommend playing with a keyboard! Controller input is also supported, but due to the analog-based dash mechanic, using a keyboard is recommended.

Q: Will there be a music package released for the game?

A: A music package is currently in preparation and will be available in the store, including all BGM from the game.

Q: Precision platformer games are usually challenging. How difficult is this game?

A: The difficulty curve of 'Star Leaping Story' gradually increases in the official version. With practice and perseverance, the game will become more manageable.

Q: Will the official version continue to receive level updates or support mods?

A: As the game is developed by a solo developer, new levels or mod support may be considered based on the game's future. However, we cannot guarantee this. We look forward to your participation!