Six Days in Fallujah update for 8 May 2024

Hotfix 0.3.2.1

Hotfix 0.3.2.1 · Build 14285014 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 14:59:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DEDICATED SERVER: Today we’re soft-launching a new Dedicated Server capability for matchmade games, specifically. This should reduce the frequency of high-ping matchmade games, improve reliability, and avoid kicking players out of games if the host-player drops out. IMPORTANT: This is a soft-launch of this feature. We plan to turn it on and off, as well as tune settings, and fix bugs as it gets stress-tested by players.

INCREMENTAL MATCHMAKING: Players will now see other players join the lobby as they’re found through the matchmaking system, and they won’t have to wait for a full fireteam to start a game.

Hotfix 0.3.2.1 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

DEDICATED SERVER TESTING

  • Added dedicated server for matchmade games, exclusively

    • Wargame lobbies still P2P
    • Fireteam Mode lobbies transferred to Wargame use DS

  • Servers available globally, improving the quality of connections

  • Prevents games being terminated by hosts from previous system INCREMENTAL MATCHMAKING

  • “Start Matchmaking” now merges lobbies of varying players in real-time

  • Allows lobbies to form more quickly (no longer depends on full fireteams to form)

    • Party leader must stop matchmaking to start the game with less than four players, if desired

  • Available exclusively in Fireteam Mode BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue in which players clipped through walls when leaning

  • Fixed an issue in which interior lighting was too bright

  • Various fixes for common crashes For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

