DEDICATED SERVER: Today we’re soft-launching a new Dedicated Server capability for matchmade games, specifically. This should reduce the frequency of high-ping matchmade games, improve reliability, and avoid kicking players out of games if the host-player drops out. IMPORTANT: This is a soft-launch of this feature. We plan to turn it on and off, as well as tune settings, and fix bugs as it gets stress-tested by players.
INCREMENTAL MATCHMAKING: Players will now see other players join the lobby as they’re found through the matchmaking system, and they won’t have to wait for a full fireteam to start a game.
Hotfix 0.3.2.1 is available now on Steam!
Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.
DEDICATED SERVER TESTING
-
Added dedicated server for matchmade games, exclusively
- Wargame lobbies still P2P
- Fireteam Mode lobbies transferred to Wargame use DS
-
Servers available globally, improving the quality of connections
-
Prevents games being terminated by hosts from previous system INCREMENTAL MATCHMAKING
-
“Start Matchmaking” now merges lobbies of varying players in real-time
-
Allows lobbies to form more quickly (no longer depends on full fireteams to form)
- Party leader must stop matchmaking to start the game with less than four players, if desired
-
Available exclusively in Fireteam Mode BUG FIXES
-
Fixed an issue in which players clipped through walls when leaning
-
Fixed an issue in which interior lighting was too bright
-
Various fixes for common crashes For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.
Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!
Changed files in this update