DEDICATED SERVER: Today we’re soft-launching a new Dedicated Server capability for matchmade games, specifically. This should reduce the frequency of high-ping matchmade games, improve reliability, and avoid kicking players out of games if the host-player drops out. IMPORTANT: This is a soft-launch of this feature. We plan to turn it on and off, as well as tune settings, and fix bugs as it gets stress-tested by players.

INCREMENTAL MATCHMAKING: Players will now see other players join the lobby as they’re found through the matchmaking system, and they won’t have to wait for a full fireteam to start a game.

Hotfix 0.3.2.1 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

DEDICATED SERVER TESTING

Added dedicated server for matchmade games, exclusively Wargame lobbies still P2P Fireteam Mode lobbies transferred to Wargame use DS

Servers available globally, improving the quality of connections

Prevents games being terminated by hosts from previous system INCREMENTAL MATCHMAKING

“Start Matchmaking” now merges lobbies of varying players in real-time

Allows lobbies to form more quickly (no longer depends on full fireteams to form) Party leader must stop matchmaking to start the game with less than four players, if desired

Available exclusively in Fireteam Mode BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in which players clipped through walls when leaning

Fixed an issue in which interior lighting was too bright

Various fixes for common crashes For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

