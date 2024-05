Share · View all patches · Build 14284898 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Version 2.0.1.0

-Fixed a lot of spelling errors

-Added Night Three wishlisting link to main page

-Added a bit of content we didn't get in before. Two additional pictures of the girls offering drinks at the end of the party

Thank you everyone for a lovely launch week!