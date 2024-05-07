 Skip to content

Double Elf Fantasy update for 7 May 2024

Trading cards release!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear gamers.
Released trading cards for RPG “Double Elf Fantasy”
Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Double Elf Fantasy defo Depot 1110641
Windows Japanese Double Elf Fantasy jpn Depot 1110642
Windows English Double Elf Fantasy eng Depot 1110643
