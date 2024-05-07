Bug and Typo Fixes 5/6/2024

Well, looks like with more players coming in for the release, players are finding more bugs and small issues/mistakes, which unfortunately do happen, but fortunately, they are reporting it, which means we can fix em'!

This update should take care of the all the reported issues from our feedback form and on the Steam Discussion boards (as well as a couple I caught myself over the weekend!)

Here is the lists of changes thus far:



Fixed middle exit teleporter in the Core Charm Corridor minigame not working

Fixed sprite clipping on walking NPCs in Business District after completing the area

Fixed sprite clipping issues of tables in front of School building

Adjusted explaination of verb conjugations slightly for the Grammer Gal NPC

Fixed "cleansing" typo in the "how to perform Misogi" text at the chōzubachi (water basin)

Fixed wrong dialogue from appearing when interacting with the "info buddy" icon at the chōzubachi (water basin).

Fixed missing sound for "ふ" in the Hiragana quizes in the tutorial area

Slightly adjusted Katakana for "Manager" in the Katakana Castle

Slightly adjusted or downright replaced some of the main menu buttons text

Fixed typo for Hiragana of "refrigerator" in Charms menu and Pop-Up Charms

Fixed players able to get stuck between mother and child colliders in the Food district after finishing quest line

Fixed boxes from "Core Corridor" minigame doubling/being able to be taken out of the minigame (is kind of a fun idea though)

added missing sounds to the charms menu buttons

Fixed Tatsu Trials button mashing causing dialogue soft-locking

Switched main pronunciation of "Street" from どおり to とおり as どおり is more used as a suffix than a stand alone word

Fixed "Shape" pop-up charm showing 丸 instead of 形

Fixed the Kanji showing as 美味しい (delicious) on some of the NPC pop-up charms. We thought we fixed this earlier, but missed some through the world. This time, I did a more thorough check through all of the scenes in the game. This issue was mentioned in multiple feedback submissions, so I wanted to put it last on this list.

We want to give BIG THANK YOU to Sonja, DrFreyer, and especially HayaTikaze for submitting some of these issues/adjustments and being really thorough regarding where and how they came across them. It has truly been a big help and is super appreciated!

Ok, that's all from us today. As always, if you come across any issues, please feel free to let us know by either submitting a feedback form from the main menu or getting on those Steam discussion boards.