Warlordocracy Early v14.5

Beefed up the Power Cleave ability since axes are so slow. Removed the Boat Owner reputation from Ch.2 (Iole now just sells you a paddle so you can use the rowboat for cheap). More guards now spawn if you go for the secret ending in Ch.2. Added some new resources for Ch.3, which is coming in 10 days.

Gonna upload the new Ch.3 Alpha to Patreon in a minute: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-Finished raft script for Ch.3.

-Updated names of Chapters 1+2 (showed in screen PNGs only).

-Small pause window is no longer displayed behind messages at top of screen.

-Six more guards now spawn at Jadenbury Bridge if Asemius is assassinated in Ch.2.

-Removed Boat Owner rep in Ch.2, Iole now just sells you a paddle for 10 wealth.

-Made Power Cleave ability much more powerful, because axes are slow.

-Expanded Chapter 3 Alpha (for Patrons), updated manuals.

-Fixed sprite for table2 so it can go against walls.

-New characters: Lars, Ragtop, Jawala (for Ch.3+4).

-New voices: woman13, woman14 (for Ch.3+4).