Build 14284194 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:09:15 UTC

Update containing some extra content and some small improvements

Changelog;

-Added 3P BJ option to Kaylin Foursome scene

Added togglable gag to Rav 3P bonus scene (masochist end)

Redrew Battle aftermath art

Redrew Hallway in Novidale

Redrew Zaria’s room in Novindale

Ravora’s dungeon background changes slightly after completion

Thank you to all who have bought and supported the game!

More updates with bonus content coming soon