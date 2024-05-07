 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bewitching Sinners update for 7 May 2024

Update to Patch 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14284173 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes to Call of Ctulhu Quest when completed via submission prior to finish drinking.
  • Minor continuity fix for ink quest and other continuity events.

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2615671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link