Partial Update Fixes

-Fixed an issue where the start timing was set to 100 seconds but was occurring 200 seconds before instead.

-Fixed a problem where the cab partition door on the Series 3300 did not fully close.

-Enabled fast-forwarding even at the starting station.

-Adjusted the pitch of the announcements during fast-forwarding.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・開始タイミングを100秒に設定していても200秒前からになっていた不具合を修正しました。

・3300形の乗務員室仕切扉が完全に閉まりきらない不具合を修正しました。

・開始駅でも早送りができるようにしました。

・早送り時の放送ピッチを調整しました。