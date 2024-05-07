-Fixed an error where maxing out text speed would cause the game to freeze
-Reduced the number of medals of honor for lieutenants from 9 -> 4
스테퍼 리본 update for 7 May 2024
Update 20240502
-Fixed an error where maxing out text speed would cause the game to freeze
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update