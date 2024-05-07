 Skip to content

스테퍼 리본 update for 7 May 2024

Update 20240502

Share · View all patches · Build 14284060 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:46:23 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed an error where maxing out text speed would cause the game to freeze
-Reduced the number of medals of honor for lieutenants from 9 -> 4

Windows Depot 2658922
macOS Depot 2658923
