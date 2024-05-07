Initial Week Feedback

Thank you for your early feedback! This fixes controller issues with some gamepads (dpad support and PS4/PS5 issues) and tunes the timings of the levels overall (2 and 3 coins felt unfair). Additionally, lets the player interact with the UI with mouse if preferred. Full list below:
- DPad support for game pads (tested with commonly used pads)
- PS4/PS5 controller issues fixed (bugging out with dashing)
- fixes sticking with UI (mouse can be used instead)
- removes tutorial pauses (player can run through them if desired)
- successful air attack resets dodge
- fixes lighting in a few levels (rebakes)
- most coin timers were made a bit easier (for 1 and 2 coins)
