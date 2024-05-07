 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCRAM! update for 7 May 2024

Initial Week Feedback

Share · View all patches · Build 14284049 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your early feedback! This fixes controller issues with some gamepads (dpad support and PS4/PS5 issues) and tunes the timings of the levels overall (2 and 3 coins felt unfair). Additionally, lets the player interact with the UI with mouse if preferred. Full list below:

  • DPad support for game pads (tested with commonly used pads)
  • PS4/PS5 controller issues fixed (bugging out with dashing)
  • fixes sticking with UI (mouse can be used instead)
  • removes tutorial pauses (player can run through them if desired)
  • successful air attack resets dodge
  • fixes lighting in a few levels (rebakes)
  • most coin timers were made a bit easier (for 1 and 2 coins)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2486571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link