Initial Week Feedback

Thank you for your early feedback! This fixes controller issues with some gamepads (dpad support and PS4/PS5 issues) and tunes the timings of the levels overall (2 and 3 coins felt unfair). Additionally, lets the player interact with the UI with mouse if preferred. Full list below:

DPad support for game pads (tested with commonly used pads)

PS4/PS5 controller issues fixed (bugging out with dashing)

fixes sticking with UI (mouse can be used instead)

removes tutorial pauses (player can run through them if desired)

successful air attack resets dodge

fixes lighting in a few levels (rebakes)

most coin timers were made a bit easier (for 1 and 2 coins)