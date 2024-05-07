 Skip to content

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update for 7 May 2024

v1.9.0

Build 14284025 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made

  • Card activation during duels has been added.
  • The UI of the Duel Log has been improved.
  • UI of various functions has been improved.
  • Other bug fixes have been made.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 制作用デポ Depot 1449852
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Content Depot 1449853
  • Loading history…
