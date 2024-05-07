05/06/2024: Syke Release Build 10.5.4 "Cafe Wall"

Syke is now officially released to the public! We hope you enjoy our game! Here are some updates for the release build.
- Minor improvements to graphics settings, should generally benefit low-end devices on low/medium settings
- Fixed issue where game wouldn't launch
- Fixed visual problems with apartment level
- Revised graphics in an attempt to fix issues with missing lighting and textures upon changing settings
- Fixed/added a few final sounds
- Removed debug key to disable outline
- Additional bug fixes
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and cleanup