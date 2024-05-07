 Skip to content

Syke! update for 7 May 2024

05/06/2024: Syke Release Build 10.5.4 "Cafe Wall"

05/06/2024: Syke Release Build 10.5.4 "Cafe Wall"
Last edited 7 May 2024

Patchnotes

Syke is now officially released to the public! We hope you enjoy our game! Here are some updates for the release build.

  • Minor improvements to graphics settings, should generally benefit low-end devices on low/medium settings
  • Fixed issue where game wouldn't launch
  • Fixed visual problems with apartment level
  • Revised graphics in an attempt to fix issues with missing lighting and textures upon changing settings
  • Fixed/added a few final sounds
  • Removed debug key to disable outline
  • Additional bug fixes
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and cleanup
