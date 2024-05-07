 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Imperial Ambitions Beta Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Finally, players can found new towns!

Share · View all patches · Build 14283888 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

==Patch Notes==

Choose unit upgrades

Newly recruited explorers can now choose a skill; Geologist or Urban Planner.

Found new towns

Explorers with Urban Planner skill can hire settlers from player's towns and found new towns. These towns need to be located at least 2 tiles away from any owned land.

Criminals can be convicted

Smugglers can now be detained and convicted by units. 15% chance that units convict smugglers or bandits in the town. This results in removal of any existing smuggling route.

Performance updates

Some performance issues due to survey overlay when an explorer or builder is selected is fixed with expected performance increase up to 20 FPS.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2226341
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2226342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link