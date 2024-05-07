Finally, players can found new towns!

Share · View all patches · Build 14283888 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

==Patch Notes==

Choose unit upgrades

Newly recruited explorers can now choose a skill; Geologist or Urban Planner.

Found new towns

Explorers with Urban Planner skill can hire settlers from player's towns and found new towns. These towns need to be located at least 2 tiles away from any owned land.

Criminals can be convicted

Smugglers can now be detained and convicted by units. 15% chance that units convict smugglers or bandits in the town. This results in removal of any existing smuggling route.

Some performance issues due to survey overlay when an explorer or builder is selected is fixed with expected performance increase up to 20 FPS.