Finally, players can found new towns!

==Patch Notes==
Choose unit upgrades
Newly recruited explorers can now choose a skill; Geologist or Urban Planner.
Found new towns
Explorers with Urban Planner skill can hire settlers from player's towns and found new towns. These towns need to be located at least 2 tiles away from any owned land.
Criminals can be convicted
Smugglers can now be detained and convicted by units. 15% chance that units convict smugglers or bandits in the town. This results in removal of any existing smuggling route.
Performance updates
Some performance issues due to survey overlay when an explorer or builder is selected is fixed with expected performance increase up to 20 FPS.
Changed files in this update