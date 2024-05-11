 Skip to content

Horizon's Gate update for 11 May 2024

Version 1.5.951: Speed & convenience

Version 1.5.951 · Build 14283853 · Last edited 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More speed, more polish! This patch is for getting rid of minor pain points and speeding up slightly inefficient dialogs.

Also, a fun new feature for crew planning! Ever forget what classes you were going to give to the 6 crew members manning your 7th Windjammer? Now you can give them all little bookmarks on their class window and never forget again!

  • Can now 'bookmark' classes by Right-clicking or pressing Ability Select (default: Y) on them. Bookmarking is purely a visual reminder to help you remember what classes you'd like to use later.
  • New hotkey: Speed Up (Toggle) - Press once to speed up enemy turns until it is pressed again
  • Speed Up Enemy Turn now shows a fast forward icon in the top left while active
  • Holding the 'Stash/Cargo/Crew' button while clicking 'Loot All' on a container now sends all items to
    Stash/Cargo
  • Added 'Swap' dialog option for Moored ships at the Harbor
  • Added dialog option to Give 3 Lost Documents at once to faction leaders
  • Added dialog option to convert 5000xp into 5 Stars at the Training Ground
  • Food tooltip now shows the amount of Deluxe Rations in cargo if you are out of Food
  • For players that keep accidentally talking to Loke in Searth - he will eventually relent and just let you buy goods from him instead of making you walk inside
  • Replaced Repair Kits with Gold in the beach intro section
  • Improved performance when drawing many lights
  • Added example text to 'Dyslexic-friendly Font' option tooltip

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed display issues with large fleet and long ship names when Mooring ships
  • Fixed 'Home Sweet Home' achievement not unlocking for players using controllers
  • Fixed inconsistent calculations of ranged attacks around certain wall corners
  • Fixed being able to lose stats if you save and load while a party member is dead
  • Fixed Geomancy granting Wind Skill even when near water
  • Fixed Arc Lance being able to strike friendly NPCs in town

MODDING

  • Added support for setting 'flip' in drawOrderFX definitions
  • Added 'howmany' and 'howmanyWorld' console commands
  • Added 'tNegativeStatuses', 'tStatuses', 'casterCurrentTurn', and 'casterNotCurrentTurn' maths
  • Fixed 'partyItem' formula not accounting for items within containers
  • Fixed dialog specialEffect 'incOnNewDay' not working properly
  • Fixed controllable summons with abilities not having access to them if summoned in combat

Changed files in this update

