Version 1.5.951: Speed & convenience

More speed, more polish! This patch is for getting rid of minor pain points and speeding up slightly inefficient dialogs.

Also, a fun new feature for crew planning! Ever forget what classes you were going to give to the 6 crew members manning your 7th Windjammer? Now you can give them all little bookmarks on their class window and never forget again!

Can now 'bookmark' classes by Right-clicking or pressing Ability Select (default: Y) on them. Bookmarking is purely a visual reminder to help you remember what classes you'd like to use later.

New hotkey: Speed Up (Toggle) - Press once to speed up enemy turns until it is pressed again

Speed Up Enemy Turn now shows a fast forward icon in the top left while active

Holding the 'Stash/Cargo/Crew' button while clicking 'Loot All' on a container now sends all items to

Stash/Cargo

Stash/Cargo Added 'Swap' dialog option for Moored ships at the Harbor

Added dialog option to Give 3 Lost Documents at once to faction leaders

Added dialog option to convert 5000xp into 5 Stars at the Training Ground

Food tooltip now shows the amount of Deluxe Rations in cargo if you are out of Food

For players that keep accidentally talking to Loke in Searth - he will eventually relent and just let you buy goods from him instead of making you walk inside

Replaced Repair Kits with Gold in the beach intro section

Improved performance when drawing many lights

Added example text to 'Dyslexic-friendly Font' option tooltip

BUGFIXES

Fixed display issues with large fleet and long ship names when Mooring ships

Fixed 'Home Sweet Home' achievement not unlocking for players using controllers

Fixed inconsistent calculations of ranged attacks around certain wall corners

Fixed being able to lose stats if you save and load while a party member is dead

Fixed Geomancy granting Wind Skill even when near water

Fixed Arc Lance being able to strike friendly NPCs in town

MODDING