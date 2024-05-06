-Increased time spend on end screen of battle
-Changed wording slightly on multiplier-adjacent objects to stress that it multiplies your CURRENT score
-Lowered Weighted D10 from unlocking in the third area to the second.
-Fixed a glitch where the area select buttons would move up infinitely
-Increased priority of Pride, now it usually rolls first rather than last. This is a nerf.
-Added a tutorial pannel to the menu.
-Changed stickers to apply their effect separately to the dice roll.
Dice with the Devil 2 Playtest update for 6 May 2024
Update Notes for v0.2
-Increased time spend on end screen of battle
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update