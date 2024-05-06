 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dice with the Devil 2 Playtest update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes for v0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14283659 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 00:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increased time spend on end screen of battle
-Changed wording slightly on multiplier-adjacent objects to stress that it multiplies your CURRENT score
-Lowered Weighted D10 from unlocking in the third area to the second.
-Fixed a glitch where the area select buttons would move up infinitely
-Increased priority of Pride, now it usually rolls first rather than last. This is a nerf.
-Added a tutorial pannel to the menu.
-Changed stickers to apply their effect separately to the dice roll.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2972621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link