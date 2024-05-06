Update Notes for v0.2

-Increased time spend on end screen of battle

-Changed wording slightly on multiplier-adjacent objects to stress that it multiplies your CURRENT score

-Lowered Weighted D10 from unlocking in the third area to the second.

-Fixed a glitch where the area select buttons would move up infinitely

-Increased priority of Pride, now it usually rolls first rather than last. This is a nerf.

-Added a tutorial pannel to the menu.

-Changed stickers to apply their effect separately to the dice roll.