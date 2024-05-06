Added a new map ‘Haval’ for the modes ‘Competitive’ and ‘Team Deathmatch’. Fixed bugs in competitive mode. Fixed localisation. Fixed minicart, and some colliders. Changed hitboxes.
Warfare : Battleground update for 6 May 2024
Update 1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
