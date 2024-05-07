Help us beta test upcoming patches!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey crab fans!

As you know, we've been working hard on smashing bug and stability fixes for Another Crab's Treasure - HOWEVER there is only so much our team of 11 can do. This is why we wanted to ask the community if you'd like to help make our game a smoother experience for everyone!

If you're interested in testing out upcoming patches before they hit the masses - you can opt into our beta branch.

PLEASE NOTE: All beta branch reports will only be collected and reviewed via our DISCORD - This will help us properly collect and review patches before they go live.

To opt in to the Another Crab's Treasure beta:

Right click the game in your Steam Library

Select "Properties"

Select "Betas"

Select "beta" from the Beta Participation dropdown

Submit bug and general reports in #⁠🤓beta-reports🤓 in our DISCORD

The game will update and you will be in the beta version!

Overall this should help avoid any more uh... chaotic and gamebreaking bugs from reaching everyone else.

If you choose to opt in, THANK YOU!! We really appreciate all the feedback and support we've already gotten, so this will help our asses.

If you literally do not care about this, then we'll see you at the next patch!

Codspeed.