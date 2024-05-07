 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Villages™ update for 7 May 2024

Build10 Hotfix1

Share · View all patches · Build 14283602 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Outfit and Headgear are now able to be taken off.
Fixed
  • The Character's position is not synced.
  • The Character moves back to the origin after leaving the server instead of sitting at the last position.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Villages Content Depot 749821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link