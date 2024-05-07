 Skip to content

Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure update for 7 May 2024

2024.05.07 Translation Improvement Update

Build 14283577 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 00:09:35 UTC

v 2.1.6
-Improved translation of some images
-Fixed an error in the top document name output
-Fixed an error displaying Korean in Simplified Chinese
-Fixed some typos

