Local versus, bots, and 3D physics

3D Physics Modifier

If you're familiar with the most popular Suika Game, you might think Suika Shapes' physics are a bit lacking in some ways in comparison. There are reasons the game works like it does though, if you're interested, I made a video going over the difference between 3D and 2D physics in Suika Shapes: [previewyoutube=KhmpLa75Jcw;full] ]

In summary, 2D physics are much more stable and potentially allow for more shape types, which was the focus of Suika Shapes. Playing in 3D means shapes in the box are much more dynamic, but they can also jump out of bounds at times, or get stuck inside each other (more complex shape types). I put in a lot of effort to make sure 3D works with all stages and multiplayer modes, so if you enjoy this modifier let me know and I can continue porting more shapes into it.

Right now the preview does not work perfectly for some 3D shapes, and I'll have to write some custom logic for that in the future. How instant drop works is also tied to this, so for triangles and a couple others work is right now it just checks with a box shape downward. Circles squares and rectangles should work perfectly though. There is a bug currently that prevents shapes from being slow rotated while they are against the edge of the box or being moved.

Local versus and Bots

Local versus has been implemented into the game, which means you can 1v1 people offline now as long as you have a controller, or if you don't, you can play with a friend even if they don't have the game through Steam Remote Play. Just invite them to play from in-game "Remote Play Together", then select 2 Player in the stage select.

The versus stage now shows up in the stage select, and if you select 1 Player on it, it will take you to a bot select menu. There are 3 difficulties for bots, which just modifies their drop speed currently. The easy bot drops slowly and the hard bot drops very rapidly. If you can survive the Hard Bot's pressure and play smart, you should be able to catch up and out score it after it loses (or if you're really fast, maybe you can stay ahead! Maybe..).

In addition to the 3 drop speeds, the second row of bots lets you play a version of versus where the floor starts at 0 speed so it should let you practice in longer games.

For each bot, you can earn stars by beating it with different shape modes. Any of the default modes (non-custom) will count, and I believe modifiers are allowed.

Misc changes:

-Instant drop now has a cooldown that lasts a couple ticks which shouldn't be noticeable unless you are cheating or something

-Some fixes were made to moving the lose collider in extreme cases for versus mode

-Snap rotate has been split to two keys now, you may have to rebind this in the settings. With the old method some inputs would get dropped so that should be fixed now

-Snap rotate has a sound effect

-Charge meter is now above your shape, and should work better with multiplayer

-Evolution should also work with multiplayer now though text is missing in some modes

Score shoutouts

Congrats to the players who got top 10 in the latest shape, clovers (And Trilobyte for the clear):



Also congrats to the players who got top 10 in the latest shape pack (Random pack 5):



