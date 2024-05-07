Hotfix v4.0.2

Gameplay
- Ina: All Fireballs: Bugfix, Resolved issue where fireballs created by the shortcut commands would not obey projectile counter rules
- Sora: Super: Bugfix: Resolved visual bug on hit confirm
Virtual Frontier:
- Bugfix: Resolved issue where Pioneer water would apply its effect even when the Snack was not active
- Complete VF fight in under 5 seconds fix
Online:
- Increased timeout time when joining a lobby
UI:
- General UI performance fixes
- Navigation lock fix
Localization:
- Fixed various localization issues
