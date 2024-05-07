 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idol Showdown update for 7 May 2024

Hotfix v4.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14283409 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  1. Ina: All Fireballs: Bugfix, Resolved issue where fireballs created by the shortcut commands would not obey projectile counter rules
  2. Sora: Super: Bugfix: Resolved visual bug on hit confirm

Virtual Frontier:

  1. Bugfix: Resolved issue where Pioneer water would apply its effect even when the Snack was not active
  2. Complete VF fight in under 5 seconds fix

Online:

  1. Increased timeout time when joining a lobby

UI:

  1. General UI performance fixes
  2. Navigation lock fix

Localization:

  1. Fixed various localization issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1742021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link