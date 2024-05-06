 Skip to content

Chainmail Bikini update for 6 May 2024

Final Prerelease Patch

This update corrects some dialogue trees, unlocks the cemetery, adds the Necromancer boss and the Chainkini of Hit Points. It's effectively the full release build.

