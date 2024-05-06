 Skip to content

Rilla Shotgun update for 6 May 2024

4 New Levels featuring 4 New Enemies!

4 New Levels added featuring:

  • The Electric Watcher
  • The Laser Watcher
  • The Orbital Watcher
  • The Abyss Dweller

As well as new easter egg Meme Skins (shhhhhhh!)

