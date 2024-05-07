Turbo Kid Patch v1.0.117151

Hey there, Wastelanders! 🌟
We're on a roll with the fixes! 💪 Huge thanks for all the glowing feedback. And remember, if you're loving the game, leave us a review on Steam. It's incredibly meaningful to us! 🤩
Improvements
• Refined [spoiler]Shivers[/spoiler] audio.
• Tweaked a platform in the [spoiler]Wasteland Cliffs[/spoiler] area.
• Modified [spoiler]Nea Vanda Ouk[/spoiler] dialogue bubble overlap during head delivery.
• Made sure [spoiler]Jimmy 7[/spoiler] and arena are removed only when offscreen.
• Adjusted teleport pads pixel alignment in [spoiler]Skatepark[/spoiler] and [spoiler]Sewers[/spoiler] areas.
• Improved minigame reward system.
• Improve [spoiler]Shivers[/spoiler] animation.
Fixes
• Fixed [spoiler]Kunoichi[/spoiler] bug in [spoiler]Church[/spoiler].
• Fixed Wasteland Bike Race minigame issue with Apple skin reward display.
• Fixed issue with incorrect controller recognition in control mapping window.
• Fixed randomly occurring crash when opening file selection menu.
• Fixed interaction overlap between [spoiler]Shivers[/spoiler] and their neighbors at end gate.
• Fixed [spoiler]François from RKSS[/spoiler] remaining stuck in his talking animation during ending at the gate.
• Fixed issue with [spoiler]Turbo Child[/spoiler] not dressing up as Apple when playing as Apple.
• Fixed issue where [spoiler]Ziggy[/spoiler] would appear in [spoiler]Naomi Lab[/spoiler] when in [spoiler]Ark[/spoiler].
• Added [spoiler]Shivers[/spoiler]' final "Thoughts About" paragraph as a requirement for unlocking the Crayon Artist achievement.
• Ensured that [spoiler]Shivers[/spoiler] only appears at the gate after completing all three [spoiler]Shivers[/spoiler] quests.
• Ensured that the [spoiler]WC Chip[/spoiler] can still drop from the Control Panel even after obtaining the [spoiler]Air Dash[/spoiler].
• Added additional condition to check if the [spoiler]Jimmy 7[/spoiler] quest has not been completed before dropping the WC Chip[/spoiler].
• Fixed bug in [spoiler]Skatepark[/spoiler] area where[spoiler] buzzsaws[/spoiler] would quickly become desynchronized.
• Corrected the bug preventing the [spoiler]"Ending Jimmy 7"[/spoiler] cutscene from appearing.
• Made sure [spoiler]Jimmy 7’s[/spoiler] final notebook entry unlocks without having to talk to Naomi[/spoiler].
That's a wrap for today! A huge thanks to everyone who reported issues, streamed, and shared the game. 🫶
Come join us on the Turbo Kid Discord server to share your thoughts, questions, and memes!
