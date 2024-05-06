Patch Notes 0.889.1.5
- Melina's Ranch will allow for monsters to be returned at a cost of 10 Gold per day spent on Ranch. Players will be able to retrieve monsters even if they don't have enough gold at the time. They can cover the gold cost when the next monster is placed in ranch.
- Fixed Map Icon resizing for Melina and Sibling Characters.
- Added a close button to the Day Log in case it get's stuck. It will appear within 5 seconds if there is an error.
- Fixed some pathing issues with Melina.
- Some other minor bugs were fixed.
Roadmap Progress: Patch: Patch: 0.889.2
- Melina will grant recipies for Scent Enhancer, Cake, and Milkshake on the next patch. Currently not implemented but players will get them added if they have completed all quests from Melina.
- Melina's Ranch will sell monsters from Ironcliff if reputation is high enough.
- Melina's Ranch will provide a list of monsters needed in Ironcliff. These monsters can be sold at x2 of their value. Irconcliff reputation has to be high enough for this option to be open.
Changed files in this update