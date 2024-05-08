Alien Hominid HD Update 1.1

Message From the Big Chicken
Calling all aliens (and earthlings) of chaos and destruction! The Big Chicken is here with great news – an update for Alien Hominid HD has arrived, full of audio and visual bug fixes, music restoration, and TURBO FIRE! Yes, you read that correctly. TURBO. FIRE!!!!!!
Sending a Big Chicken BAAAAAAAWK to the community members on Discord and social media who reported various bugs and pointed out the previously missing original music tracks. We appreciate you behemothly!
Read about all the changes below, enjoy some old tunes from your youth, and as always, let us know what you think! Bawk?
New Stuff
- New - A Turbo Fire option has been added for aliens tired of button spamming
- New - Added option to change player hats during gameplay (destroy things fashionably 💅!)
- Input - Players can now play local 2 player with a gamepad and keyboard
To utilize both of these new features, open up the settings menu, navigate to player options, turn on Turbo Fire, and choose your hat of choice!
Restoration Software
- Art - Restored the original art for 1-4 boss's body
- Audio - Restored original music for the All You Can Eat minigame
- Audio - Restored the background music in 2-6 to the original "BassGun" music track
- Cutscene - Restored the original ending cutscene, credits, and music
Bug Fixes
- Art/Animation - Fixed a visual bug with the bear in 2-2
- Art/Animation - Tweaked the agent running animation in the attract screen to make it smoother
- Art/Animation - Fixed visual bugs with with the helicopter and first boss in 1-5
- Art/Animation - Fixed visual bugs with the Pudding Boss
- Art/Animation - Fixed a visual flicker with jet enemies in 1-5
- Art/Animation - Fixed a visual bug with the 2-3 flamethrower smoke animation
- Audio - Properly looped the agent truck SFX in 1-1 intro cinematic
- Audio - Fixed a bug with SFX continuing to play after defeating the 2-2 bear boss
- Input - Fixed issues with F3 keyboard joining
- Input - Fixed a bug with one controller sometimes controlling both aliens when joining with a keyboard
- Input - Fixed a bug where the launcher was not using the Steam layout
- Input - Fixed a bug with the B button mistakenly bringing up the player profile in the leaderboards
- Input - Fixed various issues with Steam Input and X1 controllers
- Input - Fixed bug with PS5 controller icons not appearing properly when using with Steam Input
- Level - Fixed a softlock that would occur after Bustletron in 1-1
- Level - Fixed an incorrect camera position at the start of 1-1
- Level - Fixed a bug causing the 3-3 boss head to disappear and softlock
- Level - Fixed visual issues with the Tank's turret cannonball fire in the 1-4 intro cutscene
- Level - Fixed bug with the Pudding Boss not going into the "dazed" state when shooting after spraying them with the fire hydrant
- Localization - Various translation bug fixes and additions
