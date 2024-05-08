Alien Hominid HD Update 1.1

Message From the Big Chicken

Calling all aliens (and earthlings) of chaos and destruction! The Big Chicken is here with great news – an update for Alien Hominid HD has arrived, full of audio and visual bug fixes, music restoration, and TURBO FIRE! Yes, you read that correctly. TURBO. FIRE!!!!!!

Sending a Big Chicken BAAAAAAAWK to the community members on Discord and social media who reported various bugs and pointed out the previously missing original music tracks. We appreciate you behemothly!

Read about all the changes below, enjoy some old tunes from your youth, and as always, let us know what you think! Bawk?

New Stuff

New - A Turbo Fire option has been added for aliens tired of button spamming

New - Added option to change player hats during gameplay (destroy things fashionably 💅!)

Input - Players can now play local 2 player with a gamepad and keyboard

To utilize both of these new features, open up the settings menu, navigate to player options, turn on Turbo Fire, and choose your hat of choice!

Restoration Software

Art - Restored the original art for 1-4 boss's body

Audio - Restored original music for the All You Can Eat minigame

Audio - Restored the background music in 2-6 to the original "BassGun" music track

Cutscene - Restored the original ending cutscene, credits, and music

Bug Fixes