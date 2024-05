Share · View all patches · Build 14283163 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 22:59:12 UTC by Wendy

More typos fixed!

Fixed Issue with falling out of cart at end of History Classroom.

Various small visual bugs.

If you encounter any bugs and would like to help me out, please feel free to email me any problems you find and ideally a screenshot/how you encountered the bug I would really appreciate it.

Send any bugs to: lucasfisher3d (at) gmail (dot) com

Thanks!