Version 0.6408 Alpha

Level Design
■ Fixed some reported map issues
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with not respawn at current location with vehicle
■ Fixed error with detect blocked vehicle at vehicle location for vehicle store
■ Fixed error with detect gold at the gold store
■ Fixed error with attach items while focused item freezed
■ Fixed error with show just 99% of smelting progress
■ Fixed error with go over 100% while smelting process
■ Fixed error with incorrect camera location if switched between character and item cameras
Improvements
■ Improved collision for attached items on vehicle, reduce frame drops while driving (rework not yet done)
Savegame
■ Fixed error with continue smelting after loading a savegame
Removed
■ Removed camera for each vehicle at the vehicle store
Changed depots in beta branch