Version 0.6408 Alpha

Build 14283155 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 22:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Level Design

■ Fixed some reported map issues

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with not respawn at current location with vehicle

■ Fixed error with detect blocked vehicle at vehicle location for vehicle store

■ Fixed error with detect gold at the gold store

■ Fixed error with attach items while focused item freezed

■ Fixed error with show just 99% of smelting progress

■ Fixed error with go over 100% while smelting process

■ Fixed error with incorrect camera location if switched between character and item cameras

Improvements

■ Improved collision for attached items on vehicle, reduce frame drops while driving (rework not yet done)

Savegame

■ Fixed error with continue smelting after loading a savegame

Removed

■ Removed camera for each vehicle at the vehicle store