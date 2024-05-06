 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 6 May 2024

Version 0.6408 Alpha

6 May 2024

Level Design

■ Fixed some reported map issues

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with not respawn at current location with vehicle
■ Fixed error with detect blocked vehicle at vehicle location for vehicle store
■ Fixed error with detect gold at the gold store
■ Fixed error with attach items while focused item freezed
■ Fixed error with show just 99% of smelting progress
■ Fixed error with go over 100% while smelting process
■ Fixed error with incorrect camera location if switched between character and item cameras

Improvements

■ Improved collision for attached items on vehicle, reduce frame drops while driving (rework not yet done)

Savegame

■ Fixed error with continue smelting after loading a savegame

Removed

■ Removed camera for each vehicle at the vehicle store

