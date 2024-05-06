 Skip to content

Sumo Tanks Playtest update for 6 May 2024

5/6 Playtest Update

Last edited 7 May 2024 – 00:09:18 UTC

The 5/6 update for the Playtest version of Sumo Tanks contains the following changes:

Simplified Controls

When selecting your tank, you now have the option to use "Simplified Controls." If enabled, your tank will always shoot in the direction it is facing. If you are having trouble aiming and moving at the same time, try it out!

Please note that simplified controls cannot be used in the Tutorial nor in Target Practice mode.

Network Performance Improvements

For players with a weak connection, the networking requirements have been reduce. In a test with 2 online players in Arena Mode, the networking usage was reduced by 1/3 to 1/2 for both the host and the peer. Networking calls have also been spread across frames to prevent lag spikes. I hope you see these improvements when playing online!

Bug Fixes

There are a number of minor bug fixes, but the major ones are:

  • Fixed an issue where, if the host disconnected and a friend joined directly from Steam, the friend would join the now-closed lobby (i.e., "Invalid Lobby ID").
  • Reduce the chance of online players starting an Arena Mode round before the server.

