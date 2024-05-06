Stick a fork in it, because the Electromancer update is done! Or maybe don't because you might get electrocuted. I'm not here to science though, so let's talk about the game!
This is a big update, because it touches basically every other part of the game with a variety of content, assets, and a new status effect. But what's important to know is that it's only part of the picture. There are a ton of additional upgrades planned, and changes to older upgrades that will further integrate the new character and open even more synergy opportunities. I'll be adding those as soon as possible, but there's still plenty to do now, and some really fun playstyles to try out (IMO, but I'm biased).
And before I jump in and list everything out, if you've been having significant frame drops even in the main menu, today's update might help with that.
What's New: The Short Version
- The Electromancer class
- 4 base items
- 4 unlockable items
- 4 achievements to unlock said items
- 14 new boons across 2 talent trees unique to the Electromancer
- A new "Static" status effect, applied by Electric upgrades (more to come!)
- 400000 bug fixes (might be exaggerating)
What's New: The Long Version
The Electromancer
- A rapid-fire, rapid movement style hero all about spamming abilities on as many targets as possible. This is a hero that actually get stronger the more enemies there are (to a point). But utilizing their active abilities as efficiently as possible will determine if you live or die in the late game.
Electromancer Talent Trees
- Surging Sphere: A collectible item that empowers you in a variety of ways, including dealing aoe damage to nearby enemies.
- Jitterbug: A new summon directly tied to the Static status effect. Follows your targeter to stay close to their prey.
Achievements
- Zap to It: Reactivate your Lightspeed innate ability and return to your original position 50 times in a single game.
- Jump Start: Trigger the static detonation effect 4 times within the first 1 minute of combat in either game mode.
- Lightning Lord: Trigger 60 lightning strikes with the Thunderbird's Talon in a single game.
- Veni Vidi Vici Volti: Achieve victory in either mode with the Electromancer.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that could cause the scrolling camera to significantly reduce the framerate on certain monitors and hardware configurations
- Fixed an issue that would cause certain effects to teleport to weird places, such as back to the player (Snow Cone)
- Theurgic ability activation should properly stop time during animation if triggered right after a level up in Arena
- Fixed an issue that could cause the first button press in the boon shop to be ignored
- Burden of Constraint will now properly deal damage if selected before level 4 (oddly specific, I know)
- Fixed an issue where cancelling out of the game mode menu and then reopening it could require an extra directional button press to change the mode setting
- Cursed boons should no longer have the possibility to show up in the shop if already purchased
- Phantoms should always have an AOE indicator no matter what causes them to spawn
- Charging Totem's innate reduction should no longer cause the Pyro's Fire Line innate to break
- Pyro's Fire Line dash should be more consistent in the distance it travels
- The Arena timers should no longer fall out of sync with one another, leading to strange countdowns and incorrect game times post-game. Note: This didn't have any affect on gameplay, it just looked wrong.
- Certain stat modifying abilities are now more optimized under the hood
