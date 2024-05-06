Stick a fork in it, because the Electromancer update is done! Or maybe don't because you might get electrocuted. I'm not here to science though, so let's talk about the game!

This is a big update, because it touches basically every other part of the game with a variety of content, assets, and a new status effect. But what's important to know is that it's only part of the picture. There are a ton of additional upgrades planned, and changes to older upgrades that will further integrate the new character and open even more synergy opportunities. I'll be adding those as soon as possible, but there's still plenty to do now, and some really fun playstyles to try out (IMO, but I'm biased).

And before I jump in and list everything out, if you've been having significant frame drops even in the main menu, today's update might help with that.

What's New: The Short Version

The Electromancer class

4 base items

4 unlockable items

4 achievements to unlock said items

14 new boons across 2 talent trees unique to the Electromancer

A new "Static" status effect, applied by Electric upgrades (more to come!)

400000 bug fixes (might be exaggerating)

What's New: The Long Version

The Electromancer

A rapid-fire, rapid movement style hero all about spamming abilities on as many targets as possible. This is a hero that actually get stronger the more enemies there are (to a point). But utilizing their active abilities as efficiently as possible will determine if you live or die in the late game.

Electromancer Talent Trees

Surging Sphere: A collectible item that empowers you in a variety of ways, including dealing aoe damage to nearby enemies.

Jitterbug: A new summon directly tied to the Static status effect. Follows your targeter to stay close to their prey.

Achievements

Zap to It: Reactivate your Lightspeed innate ability and return to your original position 50 times in a single game.

Jump Start: Trigger the static detonation effect 4 times within the first 1 minute of combat in either game mode.

Lightning Lord: Trigger 60 lightning strikes with the Thunderbird's Talon in a single game.

Veni Vidi Vici Volti: Achieve victory in either mode with the Electromancer.

Bug Fixes