Tenno update for 6 May 2024

Release Notes - Version 1.2.5 (May 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14282958 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 22:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the latest update, Tenno v1.2.5!
Here is a short rundown on what is new:

  • Added Brand New Packages
  • New Solo Adventure Event
  • Brand New Missions inside the Mission Room
  • Display Completed Missions in Mission Room
  • Introduced Progress Tracking for Weekly Rewards
  • Chests now contain exciting new items
  • Optimized End Game Screen to showcase earned Chests
  • Directly purchase Chests when available
  • Improved NPC System
  • Improved Items and Skill Descriptions
  • Improved Tenno Pass Display
  • Introduced Monthly Login Rewards System
  • Introduced New Friend System
  • Introduced New Recruit System
  • Improved Main Menu Layout
  • Implemented Item Selection Layout
  • Improved Discord Status
  • Addressed layering issues with certain skills
  • Fixed Easter Event Ranking Display
  • Fixed a Chat Bug while in Combat
  • Fixed Chest Opening Animation
  • Restored missing Button Sound Effects
  • Adjusted Character Head Size
  • Corrected Easter Jutsu Effect
  • General Stability Improvements

