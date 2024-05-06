Release Notes - Version 1.2.5 (May 2024)

Introducing the latest update, Tenno v1.2.5!
Here is a short rundown on what is new:
- Added Brand New Packages
- New Solo Adventure Event
- Brand New Missions inside the Mission Room
- Display Completed Missions in Mission Room
- Introduced Progress Tracking for Weekly Rewards
- Chests now contain exciting new items
- Optimized End Game Screen to showcase earned Chests
- Directly purchase Chests when available
- Improved NPC System
- Improved Items and Skill Descriptions
- Improved Tenno Pass Display
- Introduced Monthly Login Rewards System
- Introduced New Friend System
- Introduced New Recruit System
- Improved Main Menu Layout
- Implemented Item Selection Layout
- Improved Discord Status
- Addressed layering issues with certain skills
- Fixed Easter Event Ranking Display
- Fixed a Chat Bug while in Combat
- Fixed Chest Opening Animation
- Restored missing Button Sound Effects
- Adjusted Character Head Size
- Corrected Easter Jutsu Effect
- General Stability Improvements
Changed files in this update