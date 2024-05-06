Chapter8-1 Phantom Tactical Town is implemented!

This is probably the best stage we have ever done, but the stamina of the programmer writing this text has been extinguished by the development of this stage, so this is a simplified report. I am sorry.

This is a very special stage where you can buy various items by “money in your possession”.

It is a very special stage where you can buy various items by “money in your possession”. The programmability of this stage is outstanding and it is different from the previous stages.

The game design ideas are also very well thought out, and you will be able to enjoy this stage for a relatively long time compared to the previous stages.

However, the game is a little too difficult and there are many elements that are not explained well enough even though the internal process is well designed.

(Anyway, it was very hard to examine the system, so please refer to ......)

◆This stage has a special boss status, <Unique Enemy>, which is a whopping 2+1.

Every enemy has a gimmick never seen before. Please try to solve the riddle.

I had hoped to release a large scale version of the “store” in Chapter 8-1, but to be honest, I got the impression that it was overqualified.

I think it's a good thing that the developers are familiar with the new system, but the players are not yet.

We thought that because it was a new system, we had to provide a high quality product, but I have the impression that it became a little too complicated.

As expected, stages of this level will not be released frequently, but at most once every three to five stages.

The “store” system is quite popular among the staff this time around, but I think it is a bit too complicated, and there are pros and cons to it.

Because there are too many options available in a single phase of “going out to the dungeon and returning to town,” this stage tends to be “too rich in flavor,” and I have the impression that it is not seasoned to suit those who prefer a lighter, slower pace of play.

Team-Nexus has a very eclectic taste, and we cannot predict how this stage will be received by the players, as some of their sensibilities are quite understandable, while others are not at all.

For now, we will use the comments on the Discord and Twitter to consider which parts players enjoy and which parts they find boring, and create something that matches what we want to implement with what they want to enjoy.

But, that being said, I would like to put this “flavorful” stage on the menu from time to time.

[About the future plan

Until yesterday, the “Golden Week” holiday in Japan had been going on, and since other staff members had been taking a break and programmers had been working all the time, our schedules had been a bit conflicting among staff members.

In another week or so, things will be back to normal, but right now, the stage production is progressing very quickly, and the programmers have to hurry to keep up with the work.

The next stage we plan to implement is ChapterEX2-6, but this stage has a lot of special processing in terms of programming, and because we have to prioritize the completion of this stage (or rather, the elimination of bugs), there is a high possibility that bug fixes and feedback will be delayed (even more than usual). This is the reason why bug fixes and feedback are likely to be delayed (more than usual). Sorry.

The most recent schedule is as follows

(Actually, it will be delayed more than that...)

Late May: Implementation of ChatperEX2-6

(↓)

Early June: Chapter8-2 + full implementation of LastInflator's engine

(The latter is a bit more difficult programmatically, and there are still some areas that the game designers are concerned about, so it may possibly be delayed tremendously: ......)

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

End of June: Implementation of Chapter 8-3

↓ ↓

Concentrated QoL and bug fixing period (2-3 weeks)

↓ ↓

Chapter8-4 development.