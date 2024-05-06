Patch Notes 07/05/2024

- Fixed issue with the grid not being refilled with White Matter.
- Tweaked the oxygen cost of whistling in an irrelevant location or if the Horn isn't ready to receive a Whistle.
- Fixed Ending issue appearing during the last conversation with the Capital.
