ビキニハンター　進撃のビキニ軍団 (Bikini Hunter Attack on Bikini Army ) update for 6 May 2024

Bikini Hunter version 1.0.3 has been released.

Share · View all patches · Build 14282853 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 00:09:21 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆Modification details
・When you raise the level of a weapon, a window to advance the equipment will now appear.

-Fixed a bug in the English version UI.

Thank you for your continued support.

