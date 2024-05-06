 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SteamVR update for 6 May 2024

SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14282800 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 22:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Linux issues can also be posted to the SteamVR Linux bug tracker. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

SteamVR:

  • Fixing missing haptic component in some Vive tracker profiles.
  • Fixing some scenarios where the menu button didn't work on trackers.

Linux:

  • Fixed an SDL compatibility problem on Fedora.

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 14282800
Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
Windows Linux OpenVR Content 2 Depot 250827
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link