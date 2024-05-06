 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Emergency Parking Only update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes for May 6th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14282666 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hang on... there's the sound of tires squealing as the cars skid around... but where are the skid marks?!

Well, it turns out they were behind the cupboard the whole time. Enjoy your new, messier parking lots!

  • Added skidmarks
  • Updated Unity engine

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2310991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link