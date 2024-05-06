Enter to Win a Custom Homeworld 3 Gaming Rig!

Share · View all patches · Build 14282651 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Open to US residents only.

To celebrate the launch of Homeworld 3 on May 13, we have partnered with IGN to give readers a chance to win an Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop and a Homeworld 3 Collector’s Edition.

[Enter the Giveaway on IGN.com](https://www.ign.com/rewards/enter-to-win-a-custom-homeworld-3-alienware-r16-gaming-desktop style=button)

Giveaway period ends June 17, 2024 at 2:00PM PT

PRIZE:

1 Winner:

Alienware Aurora R16 skinned fully in Homeworld 3 and Hiigaran livery (Value: $2,099

The PC comes fully loaded with: Processor - Intel® Core™ i7 13700F (16-Core, 54MB Cache, up to 5.2GHz with Turbo Max 3.0) Operating System - Windows 11 Home, English, French, Spanish Graphics Card - NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory - 32 GB: 2 x 16 GB, DDR5, 5600 MT/s Storage - 2 x 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD Chassis Options - 1000W Platinum Rated PSU, 240mm Liquid-Cooled CPU & Clear Side Panel Wireless - Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, 2x2, 802.11ax, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth® wireless card Support - 1Y Premium Support with Hardware and Software1-2 Biz Day Onsite after remote diagnosis

Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition (Value: $89.96) which includes: Base game Year One Pass Digital Soundtrack by Paul Ruskay Multiplayer Customizations Set which includes: Profile Banners Ship Decals Multiplayer Name Color Engine Trail Color



Instructions

This sweepstakes is open to United States Residents only.

Make sure you are a registered IGN User and you are logged into your account.

Hit Enter.

Execute Your Strategies in Style.

Make sure to visit the official giveaway page to read Terms & Conditions for entry.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840080/Homeworld_3/

We’re looking forward to beginning the search for the Khar-Sajuuk with you on May 13. Play on May 10 with advance access granted to players at the Fleet Command level, including those with Collectors Editions, and Fig backers.

