Hello Club Owners!
Some exiting news: Cyber Lounge Tycoon reached 10 reviews!
I decided to put in a little update for this. And hopefully keep on releasing them as more feedback comes in.
Changelog:
-
Updated: Service icons to be more noticeable
-
Updated: Settings UI
-
Removed: Light polls that obscured the view in Office 1
-
Removed: Custom cursor in character creation
-
Fixed: Computer's hitbox
-
Fixed: Space button triggering last clicked speed button instead of toggling pause/resume
Bye-bye, for now
Tom
Changed files in this update