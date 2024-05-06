Share · View all patches · Build 14282582 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Club Owners!

Some exiting news: Cyber Lounge Tycoon reached 10 reviews!

I decided to put in a little update for this. And hopefully keep on releasing them as more feedback comes in.

Changelog:

Updated: Service icons to be more noticeable

Updated: Settings UI

Removed: Light polls that obscured the view in Office 1

Removed: Custom cursor in character creation

Fixed: Computer's hitbox

Fixed: Space button triggering last clicked speed button instead of toggling pause/resume

Bye-bye, for now

Tom