Cyber Lounge Tycoon update for 6 May 2024

V1.0.10

6 May 2024

Hello Club Owners!

Some exiting news: Cyber Lounge Tycoon reached 10 reviews!

I decided to put in a little update for this. And hopefully keep on releasing them as more feedback comes in.

Changelog:

  • Updated: Service icons to be more noticeable

  • Updated: Settings UI

  • Removed: Light polls that obscured the view in Office 1

  • Removed: Custom cursor in character creation

  • Fixed: Computer's hitbox

  • Fixed: Space button triggering last clicked speed button instead of toggling pause/resume

Bye-bye, for now
Tom

