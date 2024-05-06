Update 0.14 Available Now!

It's been a while since the last update, but we wanted to bring the best possible version. This one brings many changes, fixes, and improvements. From now on, we'll focus on adding new events for the protagonist and advancing the storyline.
Here are the details of version 0.14f:
- Added a subway station.
- Included a public Japanese bathhouse.
- The character disappears when the camera is too close.
- Added a scene of doing a job.
- Created the interior of Reiko's house.
- Lights at the station have been changed.
- All scenes have been optimized and lights modified.
- Music transition between scenes is now smooth.
- Improved protagonist's camera.
- Added a scene for waiting.
- Included a restaurant and a fast-food joint in the school district.
- Added the ability to read books to level up different skills.
- Removed the ability to control Reiko (temporarily) to ease development.
- You can no longer enter the mall or school at night.
- Various bug fixes.
