Forest Fellers update for 6 May 2024

Update 2, small tile map fixes

Build 14282535 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:19:13 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed desert tile map coverage
  • Fixed fall tile map coverage
  • Increased cost for some special gnomes to improve progression
  • Added a free tree button to save people from ruining their playthrough
  • Changed chance of rain to occur from 50% to 30%
  • Added arrow to back button so players are aware it is a back button

