- Fixed desert tile map coverage
- Fixed fall tile map coverage
- Increased cost for some special gnomes to improve progression
- Added a free tree button to save people from ruining their playthrough
- Changed chance of rain to occur from 50% to 30%
- Added arrow to back button so players are aware it is a back button
Forest Fellers update for 6 May 2024
Update 2, small tile map fixes
