Type King update for 6 May 2024

Type King Update 1.31

Share · View all patches · Build 14282483 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small changes to help speedrunning!

Smaller stuff:

In pause menu you can now Restart floor with R key.

Restart option added to Victory screen.

Fixed a bug where you could open the pause menu after the Victory animation had already started.

