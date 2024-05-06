Type King Update 1.31

Some small changes to help speedrunning!
Smaller stuff:
In pause menu you can now Restart floor with R key.
Restart option added to Victory screen.
Fixed a bug where you could open the pause menu after the Victory animation had already started.
