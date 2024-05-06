 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Impeached 2 update for 6 May 2024

Virtual Cartridge Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14282465 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces Virtual Cartridges: A whole new way to share & play custom decks!

Virtual Cartridges are special images that let you share your custom decks over social media or in your group chats. Pop one in from the main menu to play with custom content, or share your custom decks by right-clicking each title in the Deck Editor and selecting Share Virtual Cartridge.

This update also improves the Deck Editor by adding support for up to eight options on each card and version tracking for custom decks.

Thanks for playing Impeached 2!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2435771
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2435772
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2435773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link