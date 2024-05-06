Virtual Cartridge Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14282465 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:13:11 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces Virtual Cartridges: A whole new way to share & play custom decks!

Virtual Cartridges are special images that let you share your custom decks over social media or in your group chats. Pop one in from the main menu to play with custom content, or share your custom decks by right-clicking each title in the Deck Editor and selecting Share Virtual Cartridge.

This update also improves the Deck Editor by adding support for up to eight options on each card and version tracking for custom decks.

Thanks for playing Impeached 2!