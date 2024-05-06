 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Science Simulator update for 6 May 2024

Rooms and Europa update

Share · View all patches · Build 14282322 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Newton, Galileo, Ada, Copernicus, Tesla, Michell rooms are have had another pass.
Franklin, Alexander bell, Bertrand russel and Marie curie will get an update by next monday,
Europa map and "space race 2.0" has been uploaded too, what has been done so far, choose USA vehicle as the others cant jump, flare, self right yet. All other driviing missions have been disabled until they have been updated with space race 2.0 game mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows science simulator Depot 893911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link