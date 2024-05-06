 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Under The Yoke update for 6 May 2024

Animal Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14282307 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bet you didn't expect to hear from me so soon! Just polishing up some bits that didn't get addressed in the last update:

  • Animals will now consistently increase their meat, fat and bone slaughter values each month that they are fed.
  • Animals will generate with a random amount of meat, fat and bone when they are purchased, rather than always being set at near 0.
  • Some UI improvements to the Animal Sheet and a description generates for each item the Animal Produces.
  • Horses will now provide Hides and Fat when slaughtered rather than nothing.
  • The Animal Sheet should stop behaving weirdly in general.
  • Bones can now be burned in the Kiln to produce Lime.
  • Rebalanced Tallow Candles due to the quantity of fat one animal is able to yield.

There are a few more upgrades to Animals I'd like to do, I don't love the Sheet as is, the trade is also pretty ugly and not as descriptive as it could be and I'd like to add a description popup to the trade window as well but these changes should really improve the animal gameplay for those of you looking to build a flock.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2592061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2592062
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2592063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link