Animal Update

Bet you didn't expect to hear from me so soon! Just polishing up some bits that didn't get addressed in the last update:

Animals will now consistently increase their meat, fat and bone slaughter values each month that they are fed.

Animals will generate with a random amount of meat, fat and bone when they are purchased, rather than always being set at near 0.

Some UI improvements to the Animal Sheet and a description generates for each item the Animal Produces.

Horses will now provide Hides and Fat when slaughtered rather than nothing.

The Animal Sheet should stop behaving weirdly in general.

Bones can now be burned in the Kiln to produce Lime.

Rebalanced Tallow Candles due to the quantity of fat one animal is able to yield.

There are a few more upgrades to Animals I'd like to do, I don't love the Sheet as is, the trade is also pretty ugly and not as descriptive as it could be and I'd like to add a description popup to the trade window as well but these changes should really improve the animal gameplay for those of you looking to build a flock.