Animal Update

Bet you didn't expect to hear from me so soon! Just polishing up some bits that didn't get addressed in the last update:
- Animals will now consistently increase their meat, fat and bone slaughter values each month that they are fed.
- Animals will generate with a random amount of meat, fat and bone when they are purchased, rather than always being set at near 0.
- Some UI improvements to the Animal Sheet and a description generates for each item the Animal Produces.
- Horses will now provide Hides and Fat when slaughtered rather than nothing.
- The Animal Sheet should stop behaving weirdly in general.
- Bones can now be burned in the Kiln to produce Lime.
- Rebalanced Tallow Candles due to the quantity of fat one animal is able to yield.
There are a few more upgrades to Animals I'd like to do, I don't love the Sheet as is, the trade is also pretty ugly and not as descriptive as it could be and I'd like to add a description popup to the trade window as well but these changes should really improve the animal gameplay for those of you looking to build a flock.
