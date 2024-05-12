The Retro Rankings Update (v0.6)

This update completely overhauls the game's visual aesthetics, adding lots of new details, optional filters, and even accessibility features. This update also includes the addition of steam leaderboards allowing you to compete with the world to get the highest score.
New Features:
-
Integrated steam leaderboards.
-
Created heavily stylized dynamic lighting.
-
Added atmospheric particle effects.
-
Added more options to the settings menu.
- [Display filters (Choose between a Modern, LCD, or CRT display filter.)
- Motion blur
- Low intensity sensitivity filter
Changes:
- Changed many levels to use gradient wireframes.
- Revamped the Déjà Vu effect.
- Stylized the bloom effect.
- Changed Tokyo's into cutscene.
- Added an into cutscene to Miami.
- Reworked most of the game's shaders. (This change should be subtle.)
- Objects which snapped in/out of existence when far away should now fade instead.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bugs related to pausing.
- Cars will no longer get stuck on the jet in Area 51.
- Time-attack stars should no longer have incorrect times.
- It should no longer be possible to drive/fall infinitely out of bounds in Miami.
- Added more devices to list of potentially supported Logitech Steering Wheels. They are not all guaranteed to work, but the game will at least try to use them.
- Various other minor bug fixes.
