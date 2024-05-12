The Retro Rankings Update (v0.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 14282286 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This update completely overhauls the game's visual aesthetics, adding lots of new details, optional filters, and even accessibility features. This update also includes the addition of steam leaderboards allowing you to compete with the world to get the highest score.

New Features:

Integrated steam leaderboards.

Created heavily stylized dynamic lighting.

Added atmospheric particle effects.

Added more options to the settings menu. [Display filters (Choose between a Modern, LCD, or CRT display filter.) Motion blur Low intensity sensitivity filter



Changes:

Changed many levels to use gradient wireframes.

Revamped the Déjà Vu effect.

Stylized the bloom effect.

Changed Tokyo's into cutscene.

Added an into cutscene to Miami.

Reworked most of the game's shaders. (This change should be subtle.)

Objects which snapped in/out of existence when far away should now fade instead.

Bug Fixes: