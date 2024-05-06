 Skip to content

Medieval Darkness Playtest update for 6 May 2024

Update notes for 5-6-24

Default audio should be much lower!
Audio settings should be applied more reliably
Removed Blacksmith/Mage trainers TalkTo tasks
Removed extraneous quest given by Chadwick
Temporarily upped max player connections for stress testing.

