Default audio should be much lower!
Audio settings should be applied more reliably
Removed Blacksmith/Mage trainers TalkTo tasks
Removed extraneous quest given by Chadwick
Temporarily upped max player connections for stress testing.
Medieval Darkness Playtest update for 6 May 2024
Update notes for 5-6-24
Changed files in this update