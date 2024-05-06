 Skip to content

Case Files: Behind Closed Doors update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes - May 6th, 2024

Build 14282144 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:09:22 UTC

This is a first attempt at fixing a resolution scaling problem on ultra wide monitors. Some users have reported losing on-screen UI elements when changing the resolution. This patch attempts to fix this issue. Unfortunately, we do not have an ultra wide monitor to test this on, so we are relying on community members to report all bugs and/or solutions. If you have an ultra wide monitor, and find that this patch has resolved the issue, or if the issue remains, please let us know. You can report all bugs and pertinent information HERE.

